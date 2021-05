FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A night of brews, bites and beasts at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for Zoofari. The fundraiser for guests ages 21 and older can enjoy the chance to sample food and drinks from over 50 local and regional establishments all while enjoying live music and connecting with the amazing animals at the zoo.

The event is June 10 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale starting May 3 at 9 a.m. and start at $85.

For more information, visit the website.