FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For decades, it was The Venice, known for great Italian food.

Now it will be the Encanto Latino event center, according to a sign posted outside the small commercial building at 2242 Goshen Road.

The building changed hands in October. No names are attached to the property records, but Encanto Latino LLC bought the property from the Zurzolo family who, at one time, promised a pizza-pasta carryout at the site.

The president of Encanto Latino, LLC is listed as Lilliana Caro, according to the Indiana Secretary of State records.

The building is undergoing a facelift. It’s already been painted a bright white and a brand new sign sits outside. Permits taped on the window indicate the building is getting a new roof, grease traps replaced and added, new ceiling tiles, drywall (as needed), and new mechanicals. A handicapped accessible entrance has been installed at the rear of the building.

County records put the address of the new owner in Fort Wayne. A phone call to a Zurzolo family member wasn’t returned.

A sign dated May 12 from the Allen County Building Department notes that a certificate of occupancy will be required to occupy the building.

The number on the sign was called, but no one answered the phone and leaving a phone message was not an option.