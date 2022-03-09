MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A southwestern Indiana man accused of battering a patient while working as an emergency medical technician is now facing multiple felony charges, according to Indiana State Police.

Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, battered a patient on Oct. 15 while that patient was being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital in Martin County, according to police.

Copeland is facing felony counts of official misconduct and intimidation as well as a misdemeanor count of battery. He turned himself in to Martin County Jail on Tuesday.