Emergency medical personnel now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday, Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced that certified emergency medical service providers are eligible to receive the vaccine.

They are now added to the group along side health care workers and long term facility workers.

Dave Steele is a volunteer EMS firefighter who has served his community for more than 20-years. He defeated COVID-19 once before, and is thrilled he will be able to get the vaccine Friday.

“That was something I had back in February before anyone was looking for it,” Steele said.

He originally went in for the flu back in February, but was tested in April and found out he was positive. While he was ill, he spent most of his time sleeping and was mostly exhausted.

“The health department called me and they wanted to lock me down in quarantine and lock me in a box, I had to explain to them I knew when it was, it was back in February,” Steele said.

“We don’t get paid, we do it because we enjoy the service and we enjoy our departments, but sometimes we feel we are left out that equation. It was a release to see that Homeland Security Department here in Indiana, didn’t forget about the people who volunteer their time.”

Emergency medical service providers that wish to get the vaccine must be EMS certified.