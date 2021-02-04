Embassy Theatre welcoming back events and continues to accept donations to its campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre continues raising $2 million dollars for the Raise the Curtain campaign to support operations and programming that has been lost due to the ongoing pandemic. Events are slowly returning, and the theatre is preparing for when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The Raise the Curtain campaign began mid-December. The Embassy Theatre saw a budget loss of close to $2 million in 2020. The money lost during events has been needed for things like keeping the lights on and heat running. Since the campaign launched the theatre has raised $382,000 so far. The campaign will continue at least throughout 2021. The theatre is accepting donations online through a link found on the website. Donations can also be processed over the phone by calling the STAR Bank Box Office at the Embassy at 260.424.6287 or by mail. All mailed donations should be sent to the following address: Embassy Theatre, 125 W Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Events are also being planned and will continue being scheduled as restrictions are lifted. Several virtual events are scheduled including Night to Remember happening on Saturday. The first event with a live audience is scheduled for February 16. Taiko Live will be performing. Fort Wayne Taikos lecture demonstration uses traditional and contemporary Taiko songs to introduce Taiko as an art form. Tickets for all events can be found on fwembassytheatre.org.