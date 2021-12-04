‘Elf Jr. the Musical’ set to premiere at Fort Wayne Youth Theater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Youth Theater’s, “Elf Jr. the Musical,” premieres next weekend. The show is based off of the popular holiday movie Elf, but has added a few catchy songs.

“I think that it’s a great opportunity for an audience to come and see a story that they know, but see it in a way that they’ve never seen it before,” said Christopher Murphy, the theater’s assistant director.

Cassandra Smith, one of the performers said she thinks “everyone will leave the theater with at least one [song] stuck in their head.”

The show dates and times are:

December 10, at 7 p.m.

December 11, at 3 p.m.

December 12, at 3 p.m.

December 17, at 7 p.m.

December 18, at 3 p.m.

December 19, 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for kids. Group rates are also available, according to Murphy. The show will be performed at the First Presbyterian Theater, located at 300 West Wayne Street.