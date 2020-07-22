Electric Works touring and updating on progress

Elected officials are touring several building to get a first-hand look at preparation for Electric Works.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Elected officials are touring several buildings on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the clean-up and preparation for Electric Works.

Electric Works is scheduled to close on an economic development agreement soon.

After the tour, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled. Dozens of representatives from local companies will receive information on bidding on all aspects of the upcoming construction work. They will also learn the timeline for doing so.

Officials say this is an important step toward the start of major construction.

Nearly $200 million in outside investments and thousands of jobs will be created during the two year project.

The vision is to make Electric Works an accessible place. The campus will feature residential, commercial, community, hospitality and educational spaces.

Multiple tenants are already planning to use the space including Do it Best, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Parkview Health, and 3 Rivers Music Theatre.

Electric Works is taking submissions for things you would like to see on the property.