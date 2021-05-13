Electric Works reveals more info about food hall and public market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The developer of Electric Works has revealed more information about the mixed use facility’s food hall and public market. Electric Works is located in the former GE complex just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

According to RTM Ventures, the food hall and public market will be known as Union Street Market and is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

Union Street Market is being modeled after many of the country’s most successful market halls. It will include a range of regionally sourced foods and beverages The mission is to support local farmers and food producers. Union Street Market will feature 20-plus merchants open daily and also serve as the permanent home of the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market. Merchants already committed to Union Street Market include Joseph Decuis and Conjure Coffee.

“Union Street Market integrates perfectly into the overall vision for Electric Works – rooted in history while striving for a future built in innovation, energy, and culture,” said Jeff Kingsbury of RTM Ventures, the development team behind Electric Works. “We’re committed to partner with food entrepreneurs who share our passion for increasing access to fresh, healthy food and providing a truly unique experience for the community, and those who appreciate the magic of an authentic market environment.”

The Market will be located in a space comprising the former buildings 20, 20A and 22, which features expansive windows and garage doors opening onto an adjacent plaza. Union Street Market will cover more than 37,000 square feet and will provide merchants a host of infrastructure and management services, enabling them to focus on producing and selling great food.