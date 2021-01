Ford F150 was totaled after crashing with a vehicle that failed to stop at stop sign.

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – An elderly woman was injured after rolling through a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle on Saturday.

The Subaru Legacy from the side.

Police say the woman, driving a Subaru Legacy, came to the stop sign but did not actually stop. The second driver, a man in Ford F150, crashed into the side of the Subaru.

Both cars were totaled as a result.

Only the woman driving the Subaru sustained injuries.

She was taken to a hospital for chest pains from the seatbelt she was wearing.