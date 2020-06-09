Eight pets rescued from mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three adults, a child, and eight pets are unharmed after their house caught on fire Monday night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road just after 6:00 p.m. The three adults and the child were able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived, but told first responders their eight pets were still inside.

Fire crews made a quick attack on the fire and searched the entire structure rescuing one dog, three adult cats, and four kittens.

The fire eventually extended into the roof, requiring extensive overhaul to extinguish the flames. From start to finish, it took FWFD about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was assisted by FWPD, TRAA, NIPSCO, AEP, NCC, and Red Cross.