Eerie photos of empty streets across the world due to coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus spreads in the U.S., the public is encouraged to practice social distancing, meaning avoiding close contact with others.
The White House on Monday announced new guidelines urging Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people. They also urged them to avoid unnecessary travel, shopping trips, social gatherings or dining in at restaurants or bars.
According to CDC guidelines, the virus is believed to spread mainly from person to person — between those who are within about 6 feet of one another or via respiratory droplets produced by coughs or sneezes of infected people.
As more positive cases are reported, now’s the time to keep your distance.
