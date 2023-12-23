FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gone are the days of learning in a classroom. Now, students are getting hands on experience and getting paid, while still getting the chance to be high schoolers.

20 students from Homestead and 20 students from Carroll are involved with a new partnership with the Local 166. Students are learning everything from maintenance to construction, to general studies.

“That’s kind of the new thing. When I was coming up, your industrial classes, you had shop class, wood class, within your school system inside the building itself. And it’s hard to find the instructors, it’s hard to pay for it. This is a very expensive en devour. So to have two schools put in one pot so to speak, and reap the benefits is really awesome.” Curtis Day, Instructor of Program

From once being in the classroom, to wanting to get out and work, these students have taken this opportunity and ran with it.

Not only are students in SACS taking advantage of this opportunity, students with FWCS are doing the exact same thing. FWCS students are partnering with Fort Financial Credit Union this year, working on their presentation skills in front of important corporate staff members, including the CEO.

Steve Collins says this experience will put these students a step ahead once they reach college.

“They’re tackling some real life situations here, not something made it. It’s something that business people are asking them to contribute to and get their opinions on” Steve Collins, President and CEO of Fort Financial

As most high school students are, every student is nervous speaking in front of their peers, let alone the CEO of a successful company. But even after 2 semesters of being in this program, you can see the students confidence start to grow.

The 3DE program is meant to make things relevant and fun for students to drive up engagement. The hope is the rise in engagement will get students to learn more. From pre-k to 12th grade, they are learning 6 core competencies to prepare them for the real world, including engaging communication.

“Speaking in public is all about effective engaging communication. We’re creating engaging communication across FWCS. And when we’re done and fully implemented at all 5 FWCS, 2000 kids a year will graduate with these skills.” Pat Morello, lead 3DE Implementation JA

Two programs that benefit the students and the teachers seems to be the new future of learning.

Getting out in the real world, experiencing real life issues, and getting the opportunity to meet professionals to prepare them for the next step in life is what this program is all about.