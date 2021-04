FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eco Fest 2021 is coming up and they have plenty of activities for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The event will be at Headwaters Park West from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 16. Proceeds from the event benefit Save Maumee Grassroots Organization.

Many vendors as well as various workshops will be throughout the event. COVID precautions will be followed and adhered to as the state and local officials recommend.

The event is free for those interested in attending.