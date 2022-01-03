Eargo makes hearing aids for the modern age — we tested a couple models to see if they work as expected

Because hearing loss can lead to isolation, anxiety, low self-esteem and depression, it is important to have your hearing checked every three to five years as you age.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What can be done online has changed drastically over the years. These days, you can do almost anything on your computer. Now, you can take a hearing test and get a pair of hearing aids without even leaving your home.

I was curious to see if this was truly possible. Can you get a pair of hearing aids that actually work just by ordering online? I tried the two top models in Eargo’s line: Eargo Neo HiFi and the Eargo 5. Here is what I learned.

Are Eargo hearing aids for everyone?

It is important to understand that buying hearing aids online is not a solution for everyone. Eargo hearing aids are designed primarily for individuals with mild-to-moderate high-frequency hearing loss. While Eargo is set up to be the first stop on your journey back to hearing clearly, it is advised to consult with an otolaryngologist (an ear, nose and throat doctor) or an audiologist (a hearing health care professional) if you are experiencing any hearing difficulties.

How does buying hearing aids online work?

There are only three steps you need to complete your purchase and fine-tune your Eargo hearing aids. First, take an online hearing test in a quiet room to determine if you are a candidate for Eargo hearing aids. Second, order the pair of Eargo hearing aids that you desire. Third, after receiving your hearing aids, talk to an Eargo licensed hearing professional to learn how to use those new hearing aids.

What is the Eargo Neo HiFi?

The Eargo Neo HiFi is one model below the Eargo 5 (the company’s top model). These hearing aids feature tetrapalm eartips, contact charging, a one-year warranty, Eargo’s best feedback reduction and they are mobile app-enabled.

My experience with Eargo Neo HiFi

As this was my first time trying hearing aids, the setup was mildly challenging, but the instructions were so clear that I was quickly up and running without any issues. While there was some minor itching, overall, the hearing aids were comfortable to wear. Occasionally, they got caught on my knit hat, so I had to be careful not to lose them. The sound quality was good, and I could definitely hear better. However, the hearing aids had a mildly tinny quality to them.

Where to buy Eargo Neo HiFi

Eargo Neo HiFi hearing aids are available for $2,500 via the Eargo website. Financing options as low as $80 per month are available to qualified individuals.

What is the Eargo 5?

The Eargo 5 is the company’s top model. These hearing aids feature petal eartips (for comfort), inductive charging, a two-year warranty, Eargo’s best feedback reduction, auto adjustments via the mobile app and the ability to tweak the hearing aids remotely.

My experience with Eargo 5

The setup for the Eargo 5 was nearly intuitive. It was nice to have a piece of tech that was not intimidating. Compared to the Eargo Neo HiFi, the sound is much better, with the tinny quality being significantly reduced. Occasionally, there is a minor bit of background noise, but that is not too troublesome, as the brain seems to learn to filter that out over time. The Eargo 5 is comfortable enough to be worn for extended periods — there have been moments when I scratched my ear and was surprised to find the hearing aids were still there. The battery life performs as promised and all features function as expected.

Where to buy Eargo 5

Eargo 5 hearing aids are currently available for $2,650 (regularly $2,950) via the Eargo website. Financing options as low as $85 per month are available to qualified individuals.

Other products worth considering

Eargo Max

Eargo Max hearing aids are the company’s budget model. While still quality items, they lack the ability to adjust via a mobile app and are not rated as highly when it comes to feedback reduction. Sold by Eargo.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.