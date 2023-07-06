INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Get ready to say goodbye to the Eagles.

The beloved rock band announced Thursday morning that they are embarking on the “Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour” after what the band called “a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe.”

The tour is “in the planning stages,” the announcement said, and it’s expected to last until sometime in 2025. So far, 13 dates have been announced, starting in New York on Sept. 7.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” the band said in the announcement. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle… This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Find tour details and get tickets on the band’s website.