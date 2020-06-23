EACS unveils safety plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — East Allen County Schools released its state-mandated safety plan to return to school.

The Reopening Safety Plan was posted on the district’s website in May.

The plan details an employee health screening process, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, personal hygiene guidelines and social distancing measures.

There will be limits on the number of employees, students and staff in buildings, and alternating schedules will be in place whenever possible, the plan says. Students, teachers and staff are encouraged to wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing, and hand wipes and sanitizer will be provided at the main entrances of each building and other areas.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be required to stay home, according to the plan.

You can read the plan here:

The first day of student attendance at East Allen County Schools is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10.