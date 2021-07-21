EACS sets registration dates for 2021-2022 school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools released its registration days and times for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday.
The schedule is as follows:
- Friday, July 23, 2021 – on-line registration for currently enrolled students
Southwick Elementary and Prince Chapman Academy ONLY:
- Tuesday, July 27th, Noon – 7:00 pm
- Wednesday, July 28th, 8:00 a.m. – Noon
All Elementary/Secondary Schools Registration EXCEPT Southwick Elementary and Prince
Chapman Academy:
- Wednesday, July 28th, Noon – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, July 29th, 8:00 a.m. – Noon
The first day of school is August 11.
Parents should contact their students’ school directly for more information or call (260) 446-0100.