EACS sets registration dates for 2021-2022 school year

News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools released its registration days and times for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, July 23, 2021 – on-line registration for currently enrolled students

Southwick Elementary and Prince Chapman Academy ONLY:

  • Tuesday, July 27th, Noon – 7:00 pm
  • Wednesday, July 28th, 8:00 a.m. – Noon

All Elementary/Secondary Schools Registration EXCEPT Southwick Elementary and Prince
Chapman Academy:

  • Wednesday, July 28th, Noon – 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 29th, 8:00 a.m. – Noon

The first day of school is August 11.

Parents should contact their students’ school directly for more information or call (260) 446-0100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss