EACS secondary students going virtual due to an influx of COVID-19 positive cases

ALLEN CO. (WANE) East Allen County Schools will be going virtual starting Wednesday for secondary education students. Superintendent Marilyn Hissong sent a letter to parents and teachers Monday.

She said the decision is due to an influx in recently confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This decision is based on the number of substitutes needed and their inability to cover all of the classrooms.

Grades 7 – 12 will be taught virtually through Thanksgiving break. They plan to return back to the classroom on Nov. 30. Officials did say this may be subject to change depending on the community spread. EACS said they’re optimistic having these grades receive instruction virtually that this will free some substitutes to help out in our elementary level classrooms.

Elementary students will still continue to learn in person. The elementary students will also have Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25 – Nov 29.

All teachers and staff will continue to report to work and be available. Custodians will continue to deep clean and sanitize our buildings.

At this time extra-curricular activities will continue as planned following COVID protocol.

Staff will be in contact with students regarding any changes that need to be made.