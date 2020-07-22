EACS presents reopening plans for the fall

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday night, East Allen County Schools presented its Reopening Safety Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

EACS is the last public school district in the county to announce its reopening plan for the fall.

Students will have the option of in-person learning or e-learning. Whether a student chooses e-learning or in-person learning, that student must commit for at least one semester.

With e-learning, it will be different from last spring. This fall, there will not be any Governor waiver days.

The virtual program will have the same amount of instructional time and work as in-person learning. Classes will be held during regular school hours and students are expected to attend class via an Apple iPad. Any scheduled school day will be an attendance day.

For in-person learning, face masks will be required if social distancing isn’t possible. Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol will be in every classroom. Students must clean their hands when entering and when exiting every classroom.

When it comes to lunch, disposable plates and utensils will be used in cafeteria. Food will be prewrapped in a “grab and go” method. This means that students will be able to get their meal quickly to prevent congestion in the cafeteria.

The district advised sick staff members and children are not allowed to return until they have met state and local criteria to discontinue home isolation.

Field trips will be eliminated until further noticed. Virtual field trips could be considered.

The plan is set to be voted on August 4. The board wants to give parents a chance to review the policies before approving.

Click here to read more about EACS reopening our school plan. First day of school attendance is Monday, August 10, 2020.