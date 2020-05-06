DWD to host a virtual orientation for displaced workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host Reemployment and Benefits Orientation for displaced workers.

The webinar is statewide and will be Thursday, May 7th from 2 pm to 3 pm. The virtual orientation will cover several topics including:

Reemployment Services

Community Services

Employee Benefits

Unemployment Insurance

“We want to make sure that we can help them repackage themselves through skill training or resume preparation or maybe even mock interviews to help polish their reemployment abilities so they can get back on their feet,” said Bryon Silk, executive director of Business Services, Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The webinar will be a slide show presentation and those who are registered will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Based on the information collected during registration, the DWD will connect job seekers to resources in their community.

According to Silk, around 120 people have already registered and the limit is 500.

“Even if the talent can’t attend live this Thursday at 2, they can register and we will send them a recording and some other additional information and we will connect them to their community,” said Silk.

To register for the virtual orientation, click here.