Dupont Road lane restrictions begin Tuesday

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Tuesday, lane restrictions will take affect for part of Dupont Road.

The restrictions are between Auburn Road and Coldwater Road. Crews will be paving that area.

The job is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 18.

