DUNKIRK, Ind. (WANE) – Two members of the Dunkirk Police Department were justified in using deadly force against a man who attacked them with an 8-inch butcher knife earlier this month, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s office.

Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower and Officer Erica Post were cleared in the shooting of 36-year-old Kevin P. Zimmerman after an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Mumbower and Post were called to a home at 223 Mount Auburn St. in Dunkirk on March 3, according to releases from the Jay County Prosecutor and Indiana State Police.

Dispatchers relayed to the two that Zimmerman was in the home and he believed someone wanted to harm him. They also told the two he may be armed with two knives.

Relatives at the scene told Mumbower and Post Zimmerman may have been suffering from some sort of mental health issue, according to investigators.

Investigators with the state police interviewed 10 different witnesses to determine what happened next.

According to that investigation, Zimmerman refused all commands to come out of the locked home. Since the officers knew he might be armed with knives, they decided to make entry into the home.

Mumbower, armed with a Taser, breached the door first with Post behind him. Post had her gun drawn. After officers announced themselves, Mumbower heard Zimmerman say, “Okay, okay, come on in.”

Neither officer could see Zimmerman at the time, and he did not come out to show his hands when commanded, according to investigators.

As he walked further into the home, Mumbower saw Zimmerman crouching down in the kitchen. The two made eye contact, and Mumbower asked Zimmerman if he would talk to officers.

At that moment, Zimmerman leaped up and came running toward Mumbower with his arms raised and a knife in one hand. He overtook Mumbower as the police chief tried to retreat.

Mumbower used his Taser on Zimmerman but it did nothing, according to investigators. After tackling Mumbower, Zimmerman began began striking him on his back and with his hands and arms.

Mumbower told investigators he believed he was being stabbed.

After knocking Mumbower to the floor, Zimmerman turned his attention to Post. He knocked her to the floor and began slashing at her back, investigators said.

Both Mumbower and Post believed their lives were in danger, according to investigators. That’s when they shot Zimmerman.

Mumbower and Post attempted to use CPR on Zimmerman. Emergency responders arrived and also tried to give him aid, but Zimmerman died at the scene, investigators said.

An autopsy showed Zimmerman had been shot four times and the cause of his death was from those gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Mumbower suffered a deep knife wound to his hand that required medical attention. Post suffered minor puncture wounds and small cuts and abrasions that did not require medical attention.

The Dunkirk Police department does not utilized body cameras, according to investigators.

In their investigation notes, state police cited Indiana code that provides a person is justified in using deadly force and does not have to retreat if that person reasonably believes that deadly force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to themselves or another person.

Also, investigators noted, a police officer may make entry into a home without a warrant if there are what state law calls “exigent circumstances present to justify entry.

“Determining that the officers were justified in using deadly force does not diminish the tragedy of the loss of human life,” Jay County Prosecutor Wesley A. Schemenaur wrote in a media release. “My sincere condolences go out to Keven Zimmerman’s family and friends for that loss.”