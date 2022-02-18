SCOTTSBURG, Ind. – A Henryville man accused of driving drunk in the southern part of the state blew by a trooper at 104 miles-per-hour early Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Blake C. Provenza, 24, was clocked by the trooper at more than 30 miles-per-hour over the speed limit while driving south on Interstate 65 just after 2 a.m. He also tailgated a semi-truck dangerously close before taking the Scottsburg exit off the interstate, according to police.

The trooper pulled Provenza over on State Road 56. A breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol-content of .18 percent, according to police, which is over the twice the legal limit.

Provenza was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with intoxicated with endangerment, reckless driving and violation of driving conditions.

It’s his second drunk driving arrest in just over six months, according to Indiana court records.