Drunk driver loses control, crashes into swamp

An SUV sits in a swamp after going off the road and rolling on CR 66 in DeKalb County on Tuesday, June 26, 2019.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Garrett man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after crashing his SUV into a swamp in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Alec Giegold, 35, Garrett, was heading east on CR 66, just west of CR 5, when he lost control and went off the north side of the road.

The SUV rolled over and eventually came to rest in a swamp.

Medics responded and took Giegold to a Fort Wayne hospital with head and neck injuries, but no information about an updated condition was available.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

It’s not clear what charges, if any, Giegold will face. The incident is still under investigation.