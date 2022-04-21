FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– What does making drugs and running away from police get you? For Fort Wayne resident James J. Goheen III, it got him 110 months in prison.

According to Allen County court documents, from September to November 2020, the 39-year-old’s residence in Fort Wayne served as the perfect place to make and sell bath salts, until the police came knocking with a search warrant.

Police saw Goheen, a habitual traffic violator with a lifetime suspension driving west at the intersection at Saint Joe Center Rd and Wheelock Rd.

After attempting to pull Goheen over for a traffic violation, he sped off, with five other squad cars in tow. Several blocks later, Goheen finally stopped after a spike strip deflated his tires.

A search of Goheen’s car revealed 75 pounds of marijuana stuffed in three trash bags.

Goheen was arrested and was later charged by federal prosecutors. One plea deal later, he was sentenced to 110 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.