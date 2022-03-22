JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Viewer submitted drone video shows extensive damage caused by a tornado in Jacksboro on Monday.

From the ariel view, you can see the elementary with part of the roof ripped off.

Homes could be seen with damage, some with roofs off the houses. Debris can also be seen on the ground.

A Red Cross Shelter has been established at the Twin Lakes Activity Center and volunteers are to report to the Jack County Fair Barn.

Jacksboro ISD Superintendent Brad Burnett says school will be closed for at least the remainder of the week.

Officials in Jack County and Jacksboro gave an update to the community Monday evening.

Officials said they made four rescues from homes and those people suffered minor injuries according to Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said. All other injuries reported have been minor.

Jennings also said about 60 to 80 homes have also sustained damage.

At the time of the conference, Jack County Emergency Coordinator Frank Hefner said the local hospital was without power but running on backup generators. It was unclear when power would be restored for the hospital.

Jack County Emergency Management is asking for people to report any damage, major or minor, to the Texas Division of Emergency Management website, email damage@tdem.texas.gov or call the Jack County Emergency Management office at 940-567-2259.

We expect more updates from officials Tuesday morning.