Drivers stranded on flooded roads; emergency crews help

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Heavy rain reached Fort Wayne shortly after 11:30 Tuesday night. It came down so quickly, some area roads ended up under water.

Two vehicles were nearly submerged on South Anthony, under the railroad tracks just north of Creighton. At one point, water there was almost hip-height.

Barricades were still up in that area early Wednesday morning.

Another driver was stranded on Wayne Trace, near Fletcher Avenue.

New Haven Avenue near Meyer Road was another problem spot. The water has receded in both of those areas.

Emergency responders did have to help some people from their vehicles, but there were no injuries.

As always, drivers are encouraged to turn around and seek an alternative route if they encounter a significant amount of standing water.