(WFRV) – Farmers know labor is in short supply, yet they are being tasked with feeding more people per acre than ever before.

In 1940, one U.S. farmer fed 10 people annually in the U.S. and abroad.

Today, that same farmer is responsible for feeding 166 people.

With a global population expected to increase by 2.2 billion by 2050, the world’s farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is now produced.

Farming today is driven by efficiency, with technology playing a critical role in saving resources and maximizing every minute in the field for farmers.

Autonomy is one solution to the productivity problems that farmers are facing since it allows them to reallocate labor resources to cover more acres in a day.

In this segment, Swiderski Equipment, New Holland, and Raven showcased some of the newest technology to farmers right here in Wisconsin with the premiere of the OMNiDRIVE driverless tractor and grain cart harvesting solution.

They expect the system to be commercially available in two years.