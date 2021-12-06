Driver swerves to avoid deer, rolls car in DeKalb County

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) A driver was able to get out of his car after he rolled it after swerving to avoid hitting a deer in Butler early Monday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Colin A. Gary, 19, of Edgerton, Ohio told officers he was going west in the 7000 block of CR 40 in Butler just after 4:45 a.m. when after swerving he drove off the road and hit a large tree which caused the car to roll over.

The car came to a rest in the middle of the road.

Gary was taken to a hospital for treatment.