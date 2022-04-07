DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)–A driver ran off after a fiery crash in northern DeKalb County Thursday morning.

At 8:15 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fiery crash at the intersection of US Highway 6 and Country Road 19.

According to the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department, Alan Northrup, 60, of Ashley, Indiana was struck while driving westbound on U.S highway 6.

As Northrup passed through the intersection of U.S highway 6 and Country Road 19, a Buick RLS traveling north on Country Road 19 failed to yield at the intersection and struck Northrup on the driver side door of his Ford F350.

The Buick RLS then caught on fire and the unidentified driver fled the scene.

A Buick RLS collided with a Ford F350 Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The Buick RLS caught fire and the driver fled the scene.

Both vehicles were totaled. No injuries were reported. According to the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department, the crash is still under investigation.