Driver, passenger airlifted after crash with a tree in Williams County

Superior Township, Ohio – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people with serious injuries on Monday morning.

According to a release sent by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on State Route 576 North of County Road J, in Superior Township around 1:28 a.m.

Authorities said 18-year-old Rowen Beck, of Montpelier, Ohio, was northbound on SR 576 when he drove off of the right side of the road and hit a large tree.

Beck and a passenger, 20-year-old Jaden Wantong, also of Montpelier, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were airlifted to area hospitals.

SR 576 was closed for approximately an hour and a half but has since been reopened.

Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Montpelier Fire and Police Departments, Williams County EMS, and Hutch’s Towing and Recovery.