MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) An 18-year-old Illinois man died Thursday evening after he led police on a chase in Michigan City before crashing through a stadium wall and into some bleachers.

The chase took place after Michigan City Police tried to a driver over for driving in the wrong direction on a city street according to Indiana State Police.

The motorist refused to stop and while initially driving at what’s described as relatively low speeds, he sped up and failed to stop at the end of a street. The speeding vehicle hit concrete pillars, went airborne, into and through a brick wall before coming to rest under bleachers at Ames Field.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Grant J. Grable, 18, of Bourbonnais, Illinois.