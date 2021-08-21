Driver stopped on I-69 shoulder near Auburn hit twice by semi after trying to merge into traffic

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving was hit twice by a semi early Saturday morning on I-69 in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 4:40 a. m. Ronald Burns, 67, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was driving southbound on I-69 near the 327 mile marker. He stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate for an unknown reason. He merged back onto the highway and got in front of Joe Ward Jr. 36, of Battle Creek Michigan. Sheriff’s say Ward couldn’t stop in time and he hit the back of Burns’ car.

The collision caused Burns to hit the guardrail on the right shoulder, and bounce back into the highway, and re-entered the path of Ward’s car. As a result, Ward hit Burns’ car again.

Burns had to be taken out of his vehicle. Medics transported him to the hospital with neck pains. His car was totaled as a result of the crash. Ward’s car sustained moderate front end damage. He did not have any injuries.

The crash caused the southbound lane of the interstate to be temporarily shut down from the 329 mile markers to the 326 miler marker exits.