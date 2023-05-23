File – The north side of the White House is seen in Washington, Thursday night, Oct. 11, 2012. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

(The Hill) — The driver of a box truck was detained after a crash near the White House late Monday, the Secret Service said.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that uniformed officers detained the driver after the box truck collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette square.

No injuries were reported, he said.

Guglielmi added in a subsequent post that the truck was deemed safe and a preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have intentionally struck the barriers.

Charges will be filed by U.S. Park Police, the Secret Service spokesperson said.

–Developing