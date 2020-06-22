Drive-in prayer service is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – A citywide prayer service was held in Fort Wayne to offer hope and encouragement as people struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. “Father we see the sin of racism,” preached Fort Wayne Rescue Mission CEO Donovan Coley. “These are perilous times and these are days for rightful decisions.”

Coley and Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett spoke to a crowd that gathered on June 16, in their cars and lawn chairs for a drive-in prayer service in the parking lot of the Parkview Mirro Center on Dupont Road. “You all have the keys to the kingdom and we know that’s what it’s going to take to drive hate from our community,” said Packnett.

“We normally do three nights of worship at the Clyde but due to COVID we’re here at the Mirro,” said GLS & Beyond Executive Director Jeri Purdy.

GLS & Beyond, an organization born out of the Christian-based Global Leadership Summit, held the event to provide comfort and prayer in the midst of the pandemic and the protests ignited by the death of Minnesota man George Floyd.

“When we talk about unity we are 100-percent talking about the social injustice that’s happening and wanting to pray for those who don’t know what to do or what to say and those who are hurting,” said Purdy. “We want to provide a sense of hope for them.”

People from all walks of life gathered to listen and reflect. Seven local churches came together to help provide worship music. “Just to come together after this season of COVID and just be together, while we social distance of course,” said Purdy.

The service was broadcast on STAR 88. 3 radio so even those who didn’t make it out to the Mirro Center could still listen in on the radio.

“I think this is what our city needs,” said Purdy. “It needs this positive. It needs us coming together in unity, to give thanks, to worship, to break down those barriers. We’re in it together.”

GLS & Beyond plans to hold another drive-in. You can follow them on Facebook.