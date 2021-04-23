‘Drive Alive’ announces winners of 2021 Taylor Award for safe driving teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “Drive Alive” announced this year’s winners of The Taylor Award on its 10 anniversary to 36 young scholarship recipients for driver education on Friday.

The Taylor award is named after Ralph Taylor, an Allen County deputy coroner, who became alarmed by the rising number of teen deaths on local roads. He helped start a discussion regarding teen driving issues and methods to address the sometimes tragic consequence.

Each winner submitted award-winning essays in addition to showing dedication to community service and personal growth. The award brings attention to the importance of driver education for the well-being of the community. Driver education can help reduce traffic crashes and improve driving skills in teenagers.

“Drive Alive” is a non-profit agency dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries among young drivers by providing educational resources and support for parents and youth.