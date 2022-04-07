If you’re a fan of beer, today is the perfect day to celebrate with your favorite brew.

According to National Today, beer is the most popular bar drink. Margaritas, wine, cosmos, Gin and Tonic, and Champagne follow behind.

On April 7, 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt took the first step toward ending Prohibition and signed a law that allowed people to brew and sell beer, in the United States, as long as it remained below 4.0% alcohol by volume.

Fort Wayne has had many local breweries, dating back to the early 19th century with the Herman Berghoff Brewing Company. There were many speakeasy’s back then, but once prohibition was passed, breweries popped up all over the city.

Today, there are over 170 breweries in the state of Indiana.

If you’d like to celebrate the National Holiday, you can visit your local brewery.