Drawings, new name revealed in Headwaters project

"The Lofts at Headwaters Park" set to rise at the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior Streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in a planned downtown mixed use development.

“The Lofts at Headwaters Park,” formerly known as “Headwaters Lofts,” is set to rise at the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior Streets downtown. It will include 232 apartments, a 651 parking space garage and commercial space.

As we’ve reported here on wane.com, the project has been going through the approval process, clearing Plan Commission and Board of Zoning hurdles.

A rendering shows The Lofts at Headwaters Park from the Headwaters Park pavilion area.

After what Mayor Tom Henry described to WANE 15 as “behind the scenes work” on flood plain issues, an official announcement of the project was held Thursday morning.

The city has put together an economic development agreement with Indianapolis-based developers Barrett and Stokely. It is set to get approval from the Redevelopment Commission on Monday.

A rendering of The Lofts at Headwaters Park as viewed from Superior street.

Barrett and Stokely are the same developers that announced a plan to build a similar building across the street from Promenade Park.

WANE 15 asked Mayor Tom Henry about the new development being across the street from the Allen County jail. He said: “for now.” WANE 15 pressed, asking if something would happen to the facility, he responded: “we’ll see.”