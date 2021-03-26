Downtown looks ahead to upcoming events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spring is here and has the Downtown Improvement District thinking of events to enjoy the chancing seasons.

Fort Wayne in Bloom has begun where businesses display decorations from the window. Voting begins April 16. The winning business receives a $100 gift certificate and a voter receives a $50 gift certificate to a restaurant or retail business downtown.

Mother’s Day will be celebrated the whole weekend. Downtown Improvement District is encouraging those to visit a local restaurant for lunch and enjoy the city.

Lunch of the Square is an event happening in Freimann square with live music and food trucks. The event is being planned to begin in June.

With the state mask mandate lifting within the next few weeks, the Downtown Improvement District will continue to follow recommendations made by the Allen County Department of Health