FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a beautiful evening in downtown Fort Wayne for the final edition of Downtown Live! in 2023.

The band ‘Night to Remember’ capped off the third annual edition of the summer concert series.

The weekly event began in June and featured free concerts from local performers on Friday nights from 6 to 8 PM for 14 weeks.

People embraced the new location for the event at the TriCore Porch Off Calhoun. It was a very successful year.

The ‘Night to Remember’ band performs.

The crowd watches the band.

The location for the concert series this year.

The TriCore Porch Off Calhoun.

According to Downtown Fort Wayne Event Coordinator Abby Norton, their highest number this season was 1,800 people and they averaged around 800 attendees per week.

Downtown Fort Wayne is confident there will be a fourth annual series at the same location next year.