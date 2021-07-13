Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale offering ‘Shop to Win’ contest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The second annual Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale is returning on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, the Downtown Improvement District (DID) announced.

Participating retail shops and restaurants will offer discounted specials and expand their stores to the sidewalks of Downtown Fort Wayne. DID said street performers and food trucks will also be in attendance.

“We’re pleased to bring back the Sidewalk Sale to the streets of Downtown Fort Wayne,” said Michael Galbraith, president of Downtown Improvement District. “Last year was our first try at this event as a reaction to COVID, and it was so successful that all of our Downtown stores wanted to do it again.”

Shoppers can “Shop to Win” by scanning the QR code at participating locations to enter for a chance to win a downtown overnight package valued at $500, DID said.

For more information and a list/map of participating locations, street performers and food trucks, go to DTFWSidewalkSale.com and follow Downtown Fort Wayne on Facebook.