Donut shop reopens after shutting down days after grand opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jack’s Donuts shut down its operation just ten days after the grand opening in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Jaimee Wilkinson, who owns the shop with her husband, said it was a difficult decision to make. However, since reopening this week, business has been booming.

Wilkinson’s decision to reopen the shop comes as Governor Eric Holcomb introduces plans to loosen restrictions on restaurants across the state. Patronizing these restaurants will look different now as we continue to fight the novel coronavirus.

The excitement around the opening of Jack’s Donuts had been building for quite some time, Wilkinson said. The Fort Wayne shop, located at 6731 W. Jefferson Blvd, opened its doors Mar. 6.

Then the covid-19 pandemic hit.

Wilkinson could have stayed open for carry-out but she and her husband chose not to.

“We had to shut down so we had ten glorious days,” Wilkinson said. “As hard as it was knowing that donuts are essential for us, we knew that donuts were not really essential. We know people could have come in and got it to-go and we are doing that now. We just felt that it was irresponsible for us to stay open during those times.”

According to Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan, restaurants can reopen to dine-in customers at 50 percent capacity on Monday, after being forced to offer only carry-out, curbside or delivery service in mid-March.

This week Jack’s Donuts will offer carry-out and curbside delivery. The shop will also operate under adjusted hours and use fewer workers. Next week the shop plans to expand its hours and bring back more employees.

“We have taped lines and areas that are taped off Where the customer can come in and make a circle and then leave without being in contact with other people,” said Wilkinson. “We do not have donuts in the case which is part of the beauty of going into a shop. But people have been really great and patient.”

Wilkinson gives some credit to the Facebook page “2GoFW” for their steady business. There are more than 30,000 members and many of them share posts promoting local restaurants.

“They have just jumped right on board with helping promote us and people sharing it,” she said. “We want you to feel comfortable we want you to get a little sweetness in this terrible time right now.”

Wilkinson said the shop will be open from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the remainder of the week. Monday business will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.