Don’t miss Allen County Library’s deadlines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are deadlines at the Allen County Public Library on Wednesday that you might not want to miss.

It is the last day to complete the survey for the national search for the new Executive Director. In the process of hiring, the library wants to hear the public’s thoughts on traits and skills are important that the candidate possesses.

Wednesday is the last day the Allen County Public Library is offering fine forgiveness to cardholders. The fine forgiveness program allows cardholders to return overdue items and to once again access the full power of the ACPL card and all fines and fees removed from library accounts. This applies to damaged and missing items as well.

The library reopened early in July. The numbers of visitors has been down at the library. There is no in-person programming at this point. Curbside delivery has been popular for cardholders and is something that the library is looking to keep in some form moving forward.

October is family history month and the library has virtual programs going on to celebrate. The Allen County Public Library has the second largest genealogy program in the nation.

