FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Don’t flush that old medication sitting in the back of your medicine cabinet, bring it to Prescription Drug Take Back day.

On Saturday, Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are joining forces to combat prescription drug abuse and theft by giving people a place to anonymously drop off their unused prescription drugs.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Medications can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police post, except for the Lowell and Toll Road posts. For Fort Wayne residents, the drop-off site is at 5811 Ellison Road.

Accepted items include:

Liquid medications

Pills

Vape pens

Vape cartridges

However, the program will NOT be accepting needles, new or used.

Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet, so do your loved ones a favor and dispose of unused medications at the free and anonymous event.