SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team held Marshall to its lowest offensive output of the season, but the Thundering Herd beat the Mastodons 45-39 on the second day of the Hostilo Community Classic (Tuesday, Nov. 22).

It was a defensive battle all game, with both teams seeing stretches of five or more minutes without a field goal. The Mastodons’ came at the wrong time, as Marshall held the ‘Dons without a bucket for the final 5:14.

The Mastodons held Marshall to just five points in the second quarter, all of which were in a 2:09 stretch. The Thundering Herd were scoreless for the final 5:15 of the half.

Purdue Fort Wayne took its first lead of the second half at the 25-23 mark after a pair of layups from Destinee Marshall. After Marshall made a free throw at the 5:13 mark, neither team made a field goal for the next 3:56. Sylare Starks finally ended the drought, nailing a 3-pointer a possession after making two free throws. The Thundering Herd finished the game on a 9-1 run to seal the win.

Ryin Ott, Amellia Bromenschenkel and Starks led the Mastodons with seven points each. Marshall had six rebounds for a team-high. Jazzlyn Linbo had five rebounds, two points, two blocks and two steals.

The Mastodons held Marshall to 36.4 percent (20-of-55) from the floor and 27.3 percent (3-of-11) from beyond the arc.

Purdue Fort Wayne will wrap up the multi-team event on Wednesday (Nov. 23) when the ‘Dons play UT Martin at 4:30 p.m. The Skyhawks lost to Marshall 70-57 earlier this week.