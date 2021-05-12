Donate for Community Collection Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – If spring cleaning has left you with items that need a new home, donate them this weekend at Community Collection Day. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 local organizations are teaming up to collect unused household items.

The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, Fort Wayne Habitat ReStore, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, The Lighthouse Family Thrift Store, and the Franciscan Center Thrift Store have partnered together to host the event. Items can be dropped off at The Mustard Seed off at 3636 Illinois Road. It will be a drive through event and the organizations will take items from vehicles.

Furniture, appliances, building materials, lawn and garden items, to clothing, bed linens, and other various household items are being accepted. The organizations ask that all donated items be clean, in working order, and free of rips, tears, stains, animal hair, and cigarette burns. If possible, please separate donations with like items and label bags and boxes for easy distribution among the participating non-profit agencies.