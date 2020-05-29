Domestic violence suspect stabbed California K-9 before officers fatally shot him, police say

FULLERTON, Calif. (KTLA) – A domestic violence suspect who authorities say stabbed a police K-9 was fatally shot by officers in Fullerton, California Wednesday night.

The incident began about 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Avenue when officers responded to a family disturbance call, the Fullerton Police Department stated in a news release.

The caller told police a knife had been pulled on two teenage children who tried to intervene in a family disturbance.

Responding officers were also informed that the male suspect had obtained a handgun and fired several rounds.

Multiple family members ran out of the house as officers arrived at the scene, followed seconds later by the knife-wielding suspect, the police department stated.

He then turned and attempted to go back into the house, where officers believed more family members remained.

Police released a K-9 unit to stop the suspect but he stabbed the dog as it approached, prompting officers to open fire, the news release stated.

The unidentified suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The K-9 underwent emergency surgery at a veterinary hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police stated.