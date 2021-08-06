Dog found buried alive in California field

The dog was found buried in a hole on Aug. 4, 2021. (Credit: San Bernardino Animal Services Department)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTLA) — A dog that was found buried alive in a California field was rescued by animal services officials Thursday.

The San Bernardino Animal Services Department responded about 9 a.m. to a remote field on the city’s north end for a report of a dog in distress, director Kris Watson told KTLA.

After hearing the dog’s whimpers, officers eventually found a small black-and-white terrier mix buried up to its neck in a hole in the field.

“The dog was still alive and was whimpering,” officials said in a news release. He is believed to be about a year old.

Responding officers dug the pup out of the hole and rushed him to a veterinarian for assessment and medical treatment. He was determined to have dust and dirt in his lungs and was given fluids and antibiotics. He is in stable condition, Watson said.

“We’ll see how he progresses in the next 24 hours,” she said. “The biggest concern is the foreign material in his lungs.”

Watson said the dog did not have any tags and is not microchipped.

The Animal Services Department covered the cost of the dog’s medical care thanks to a grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, officials said.

“While he is not out of the woods, we have a team of veterinary specialists working to save him and are hopeful for his recovery,” the news release read.

Officials believe the incident may have been an intentional act of animal cruelty. Anyone with information about the case, the dog’s owners or details about how he ended up buried are asked to call animal services.