INDIANAPOLIS — If Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden is elected as Indiana’s governor, he aims to bring back an initiative first implemented by the Mike Pence administration.

According to his campaign website, Doden aims to bring back the regional cities initiative, a program first brought forward by the Pence administration in 2015.

According to previous reports, Pence signed the regional cities initiative into law in May 2015, allowing economic development groups to compete for millions of dollars, spurring new industries and bringing new businesses to Indiana. Through the program, regions throughout the state received funding to bring in new businesses and entities through a competition process.

In a document featured on Doden’s campaign website, Doden said the program was phased out after Pence left the statehouse, “despite calls from every corner of the state to continue its funding.” Doden said in 2021 Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb started using one-time federal stimulus money to start a new program aimed at supporting regional economic development.

If elected, Doden said the RCI program will be reinstated and the administration would call for $200 million per year for four years to fund the program, 80% of which would be expected from the private sector and 10% each from state and local government.

The Doden campaign expects that the reimplementation of this program will lead to at least $8 billion worth of quality projects throughout the state in four years. Doden also hopes this program would increase the state’s population growth rate, incentivize regional leaders to work together in economic planning and implementation, improve the formation and funding of small businesses, and improve housing opportunities in urban and rural communities.

“Working for Governor Pence, we passed a bold and transformative economic growth strategy called the Regional Cities Initiative,” Doden said. “This program helped communities across the state restore their competitiveness through expanded economic opportunities including talent retention, business formation, and job creation. Regional Cities 2.0 will redirect and dedicate 20% of Indiana’s existing economic growth incentives in this proven program — generating $16 billion of economic activity and making each of our regions nationally competitive”

A number of candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the Republican candidates include:

Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, has announced her intention to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

According to previous reports, the first day a candidate can officially file declaration of candidacy is Jan. 10, 2024, according to the Indiana Election Division.