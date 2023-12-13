INDIANAPOLIS — With his proposed K-12 Teacher Investment Program, Indiana Gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden is proposing various measures to fill teacher vacancies and increase teacher retention throughout the state of Indiana, including the elimination of the state’s income tax for all K-12 teachers in the state.

Doden, a republican who is the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said in his plan that more than 2,100 teacher vacancies have been reported throughout the state, as of July 2022.

Doden also cited higher education data that showed out of the education students who completed their degrees, around 55% earned their teaching license. Doden said that while the state’s teacher appreciation grants have been “effective at rewarding great teachers,” it has not “moved the needle in reducing teaching vacancies.”

“The bottom line,” Doden said, “is that too many school corporations are unable to attract and retain quality teachers. This poses an existential threat to the children of Indiana and our overall economic wellbeing.”

In Doden’s plan, he said that teachers would be the only tax-free profession within the state tax code. Repealing the state income tax for all K-12 teachers in Indiana, in Doden’s view, should be “viewed as an investment in the future” of Indiana’s youth.

For teachers who have at least 20 years of service in teaching, Doden said that the tax exemption would become permanently capped at their highest level of compensation as a teacher, as long as they live in Indiana.

Doden said he expects the maximum fiscal impact of repealing the state income tax for public K-12 teachers would equal around $110 million.

Under the plan, Doden also said he would aim to:

Provide refundable state income tax credit to offset property taxes for eligible K-12 teachers For teachers who have at least five years in teaching and who own or purchase a primary residence in Indiana, provide an automatic refundable income tax credit equivalent to their annual property tax bill, up to $3,000. For teachers who achieve at least 20 years of teaching in Indiana, the tax credit becomes permanent, so long as their primary residence is in Indiana.

Minimize student debt for Indiana teachers Negotiate with the state-funded universities and help them develop programs that lower the cost of a teaching degree for students who graduate and continue to teach in Indiana.

Incentivize administrative efficiency Establish a minimum ratio of certified teachers and teacher aides to students that must be achieved for a school corporation to increase its administrative workforce FTE equivalent headcount.



Doden provided steps that he would take to implement the plan if he is elected governor. These steps include:

Establish metrics Work with the Indiana Department of Education to record a baseline of existing K-12 teachers, ages 18-35 so that progress can be measured.

Coordinate attraction and retention efforts with state universities to market the financial incentives that come with being a K-12 teacher in Indiana

Agency coordination Work with the Indiana Department of Revenue, the Department of Local Government Finance and the Department of Education to accurately capture who is eligible for the zero state income tax and ensure that eligible teachers receive a property tax credit.

Work with state-funded universities, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Department of Education to develop a student loan assistance program for eligible teachers.

Through this plan, Doden said he hopes that 85% of teachers are still teaching after their first two years in the profession. Doden also hopes for there to be a 60% completion rate for students seeking a degree in education, and attract teachers from other states to Indiana.

If the plan is implemented, Doden said that he expects for Indiana to see “increased stability in the classrooms, enhancing student achievement” as well as a “growing pipeline of K-12 teacher talent” and net growth in the number of K-12 teachers throughout the state.

Many candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the Republican candidates include:

Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, has announced her intention to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

According to previous reports, the first day a candidate can officially file declaration of candidacy is Jan. 10, 2024, according to the Indiana Election Division.